Kwara: 1,500 Youth Trained in Tech Ecosystem Opportunities

Youths across the country have been advised to explore the opportunities available in the tech ecosystem.

This was disclosed at a two-day tech training workshop held in Ilọrin, Kwara State capital, on Saturday.

The event was the seventh edition of Kwarabuild Tech Conference and aimed at fostering technological self-reliance and economic empowerment.

It attracted over 1,500 youth from the North Central and beyond.

Speaking during the event, Managing Director of the Ilorin Innovation Hub, Mr Temi Kolawole, said there are lots of potentials in the tech ecosystem that must be explored by the youth.

He advised participants to domesticate the training to tackle local and global challenges through innovative solutions.

While reiterating the vast potential in the tech industry, he urged participants to upskill, innovate, and collaborate to solve pressing societal challenges.

“No foreigner will come to build Nigeria’s tech ecosystem for us. It is up to us to rise, acquire the skills, and create the future we desire,” Kolawole said.

In his remarks, Kwarabuild Co-Founder, Ibraheem Zulkifli, said, “Our goal is to uncover hidden talents among the participants and equip them with the tools to achieve self-dependence”.

He called for greater collaboration with the state government and key stakeholders to provide easier access to resources for youths eager to escape poverty and unemployment.

Zulkifli added that participants were trained on identifying and solving various technological challenges during the workshop.

His partner, Kamaldeen Kehinde, highlighted the significance of the event, which he said spared Kwarans the inconvenience of travelling to Lagos or neighbouring states for similar programs.

Commissioner for Business, Innovation, and Technology, Mrs. Damilola Yusuf-Adelodun, reaffirmed the state government commitment to supporting tech startups and entrepreneurs in building a robust tech ecosystem.

According to her, the state government has deeply invested in youth development and technological advancement.

She emphasised that the Kwarabuild Tech Conference provided startups with an opportunity to network and grow their businesses.

Mrs. Yusuf-Adelodun also reiterated her ministry’s commitment to engaging with tech experts, professionals, and entrepreneurs to address key areas such as funding, policy formulation, and innovative programmes.