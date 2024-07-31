✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Kwara: Victims demand compensation over demolition of properties

Over 5,000 displaced victims of the demolition exercise carried out by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in Kwara State have appealed for the payment of compensation.

The incident happened in March 2018 along Oke-Oyi, Tanke pipeline road to Babaode, Ilorin, Kwara State.

At a press conference in Ilorin, the victims led by their representative, Pastor (Surveyor) Tope Ajetunmobi, said despite the resolution of the 8th House of Representative in May, 2019 for the NNPCL to immediately access the value of the affected proprieties and negotiate with them, the corporation went ahead with the demolition.

He said over 930 structures were affected in the exercise which he added were estimated at over N160 billion.

According to him, NNPCL has only honoured 3 out of the 17 invitations extended to both parties by the green chamber over the issue.

He said the demolitions have resulted in devastating losses of lives and properties for the victims.

They however, appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the issue to ensure they are compensated in accordance with the present economic realities in the country in the next one week.

