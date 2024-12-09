Kwara varsity reduces tuition for students with disabilities

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, announced the waiver in a statement by the university’s Acting Director of Relations, Dr. Saidat Aliyu.

Similarly, he said the institution was implementing a N50,000 monthly allowance for staff with disabilities with increased employment opportunities for sign language interpreters.

Jimoh disclosed this while speaking at an event organised to mark the 2024 International Day of Persons With Disabilities by the institution’s disability support office and the Department of Special Education.

The programme was themed: ‘Transformative Solutions for Inclusive Development: The Role of Innovation in Creating an Accessible and Equitable World.’

He said, “The school has granted N100,000 waiver for all students living with a disability, a N50,000 monthly allowance for staff with disabilities. This also includes increased employment opportunities for sign language interpreters”.

In a telephone chat with our correspondent on Monday, the state chairman of People Living With Disabilities, Comrade Bashir Yusuf, confirmed the fee reduction.

“Yes, it’s true and its implementation has started. We will embark on the data of the beneficiaries to know the figures. In the meantime, we have sought an audience with the VC over the development and waiting for a response,” he added.