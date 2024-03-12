Kwara tricyclist found dead, body parts missing

A commercial tricycle operator simply identified as Musbau has been found dead in the Okoolowo area of Kwara State. He was allegedly killed by suspected…

He was allegedly killed by suspected ritualists who dumped his mutilated corpse inside an uncompleted building.

The victim, a father of three from Onikeke compound, Alore, plied the Alore/Banni route in Ilọrin West Local Government Area.

He was last seen on Friday.

“His head, two wrists, private part and two buttocks were removed and the headless body dumped inside the building. The family had embarked on a frantic search when he didn’t return home on Friday.

“However, it was the owner of the building who reported at the Oloje police station when he visited to effect some repairs and discovered his dismembered remains,” a source in the area said.

The chairman of the tricycle park, Mallam Gafari Imam, confirmed the murder to Daily Trust during a telephone chat on Tuesday, describing the killing as very callous.

He said, “I saw him last on Friday while I was going for Jumaat when he was coming from Mandate inside his keke (tricycle). It was on Saturday morning that his family/colleagues came to me that they have not seen him since 6:00 pm yesterday (Friday).

“We have held a prayer today (Tuesday) at their family house. May Almighty Allah expose whoever is behind this dastardly act as soon as possible. I have never experienced such before in my life.

“But the police have detained the owner of the building where he was killed and one of his (the deceased’s) friends.”

Several calls to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi (DSP), were not answered and she had not replied to a text message sent to her as of press time.