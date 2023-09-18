Kwara to amend Criminal Justice Act

Kwara State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman, on Sunday disclosed that the state will amend the Administration of Criminal Justice Act…

Kwara State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman, on Sunday disclosed that the state will amend the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Sulyman revealed this while speaking with Daily Trust during a special prayer organised for him and the Special Adviser on Social Intervention and Humanitarian Affairs to Senator Soliu Mustapha, Mohammad Abdulkadir.

The duo are indigenes of the Faagba community, Ori Okoh, in Ilọrin West Local Government Area of the state.

The justice commissioner said the ministry will work with the house of assembly to realise the project.

According to him, “Whenever you are charged to court, the court should discharge you if you are not found wanting, not we terminating it from our end.

“We are going to make it stiffer for those involved in criminal activities. Every other thing I won’t like to go into details but some of our laws will be amended with the help of the state assembly.

“For instance, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) we have in Kwara State as of today is already calling for amendment. Some of the provisions/sections have gone to the apex court with already superior pronouncements and we are already looking at that so that there will be respect for the institution”, he added.

In his remarks, the President of Faagba Community Development Association, AbdulRazaq Salaudeen thanked the governor and senator for the appointments adding that the prayer was to seek for Allah’s assistance and guidance for their successes.

