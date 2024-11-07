Kwara shuts ailing state-owned transport company

The Kwara State Government on Thursday shut its transport company, saying the decision would allow for repositioning.

It however said the decision involved full payment of exit benefits to all the workers in the distressed company.

The transport arm popularly called Kwara Express has faced challenges in maintaining consistent growth and experienced multiple closures within the past years.

The government said “recent customer feedback has underscored the need for improvement”.

Daily Trust reports that the company, managed by Harmony Transport Services Ltd (HTSL), had witnessed dwindling fortunes recently despite government efforts to revamp it.

Announcing the “temporary” closure in a statement by its corporate affairs unit, Harmony Holdings, which manages all government businesses, said it “acknowledged the inconvenience this temporary shutdown may cause”.

Those staff members interested in rejoining the company after the overhaul, the management said, would have the opportunity to reapply.

“The general public can rest assured that all measures are being implemented to ensure a seamless transition during this crucial phase of the company’s evolution.

“This is the beginning of a wholesome repositioning of the legacy firm for improved productivity, efficiency, and economic development,” it added.

Harmony Holdings said the overhaul would modernise the company’s fleet and infrastructure, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency and customer service delivery.

The body said while the decision to pay off the workers was difficult, it was essential for establishing a sustainable operational framework.