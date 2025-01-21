Kwara senator, Mustapha, denies quitting APC

The senator representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has denied rumours of his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speculation about his alleged exit from the party arose after a viral video surfaced showing Mustapha at a public event in conversation with former Senate president Dr Bukola Saraki.

However, Mustapha, who is also the Turaki of Ilọrin, addressed the rumours on Monday, calling them unfounded.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Nasif Solagberu, the senator emphasised that he remained committed to delivering quality representation to his constituents.

“The series of fabricated reports circulating on social media alleging my defection are false,” Mustapha stated, adding “As a principle, we do not dignify fake news or its peddlers with rebuttals, which is why we have maintained silence in the face of these baseless claims.”

He reiterated that he remained a loyal member of the APC, emphasising his ongoing dedication to his duties and refusing to be distracted by “cheap and unfounded propaganda.”