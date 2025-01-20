Kwara Senator, Mustapha, Denies leaving APC

The senator representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has said he has not left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust reports that a viral video of the senator at a public function discussing with former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, went viral over the weekend.

The development birthed speculations in the political space.

But Mustapha who is also the Turaki of Ilọrin on Monday denied his purported defection from the APC, describing the rumour as baseless.

In a statement by his media aide, Nasif Solagberu, the senator said he remained steadfast to deliver quality representation to his constituents.

According to him, “The series of fabricated reports circulating on social media alleging his purported endorsement and defection are false.

“As a matter of principle and policy, we do not dignify fake news or its peddlers with rebuttals. This explains our dignified silence over the past weeks as various baseless claims, fabricated by the usual suspects, are being trended with reckless abandon across the social media.

“I am fully focused on my responsibility to my people and refuse to be distracted by cheap and unfounded propaganda.

“For the sake of clarity, it is worth reiterating that Senator Saliu Mustapha remains a staunch and loyal founding member of the APC”.

He urged the public to ,“disregard this fake news and treat it as the product of the imagination of mischief makers who have nothing constructive to offer”.

He said as one of the privileged signatories to the historic February 2013 agreement that collapsed the three legacy parties to form the APC, his contributions to the creation, growth, and continued success of the party are well documented and highly regarded by stakeholders and members.