Kwara seeks military assistance to curb indiscriminate refuse dump, deforestation

Kwara State Government has sought for the collaboration of the 22 Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Olufemi Williams, for the sustenance of a cleaner environment in the state.

Commissioner for Environment, Hajia Nafisat Musa Buge, disclosed this over the weekend, when she paid a courtesy visit to the 22 Brigade Commander, Sobi, Ilorin.

According to her, “We are here to seek the collaboration of the Nigerian Army to achieve a cleaner Kwara, most especially on the enforcement of laws, during the monthly sanitation exercise as well as curbing deforestation, in order to sustain a clean and hygienic environment, capable of paving the way for healthy living.”

Hajia Buge revealed that indiscriminate dumping has become rampant in the metropolis, and if urgent action is not taken, may lead to the outbreak of cholera that is presently ravaging about 33 states of the country.

She reiterated the commitment of the present administration led by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at making sure that the environment is safe and healthy for residents.

Responding, Williams commended the governor’s efforts at repositioning the state for healthy living to attract investors.

He thanked the commissioner for taking the right step to tackle indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the metropolis and assured her of the force readiness to give the ministry necessary support, to enforce environmental laws and other areas their services might be needed, to achieve a healthy environment in the state.