Kwara records 2 fire incidents in 48hrs, properties worth millions destroyed

A shopping complex of 20 shops located at Fufu Street, Sabo-oke area in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State, was gutted by fire on Saturday destroying properties worth several millions of naira.

The incident which occurred around 6:00 am, affected a shop with goods worth millions of naira.

This is the second fire incident in the state within two days after a Thursday inferno destroyed a four-bedroom flat and ten shops in Offa Local Government Area.

A total of N42.8m were destroyed in both incidents which resulted from a power surge according to the spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle on Saturday.

He said the director of the service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, urged the citizens to always cultivate the habit of switching off their electrical appliances even before bedtime.

He added that such a move would help to prevent the chances of fire outbreaks in homes, offices and shops.

