Kwara records 159 cases of domestic violence, rape in 1yr – NSCDC

Kwara State has recorded 159 cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) over the past year, according to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The state command disclosed this on Thursday in Ilorin, the state capital.

Providing a breakdown of the cases, the state commandant, Dr Umar Mohammed, stated, “The reported cases include 76 incidents of domestic violence, physical assault, and intimidation; 58 cases of abandonment of responsibility; 11 cases of sexual abuse and rape; 12 threats to life; and 2 cases of missing children.”

Dr. Mohammed noted that several cases are currently being prosecuted in court and reassured the public that all offenders will face justice according to the law.

He emphasized the Corps’ unwavering zero-tolerance policy towards GBV and expressed a strong commitment to working closely with relevant stakeholders to aggressively tackle this societal issue.

Dr. Mohammed also urged the public to support the Corps by providing actionable intelligence to help prevent crime in the state.