Kwara probes beating, stripping of female corps member by teacher

The Kwara State Government says it has commenced investigation into the alleged assault on a female member of the National Youth Service Corps by a secondary school teacher in the state, Mrs Hamzat Fatima Nike.

City & Crime learnt that the incident occurred at Government Day Secondary School, Kulende, Ilorin.

The victim was reportedly assaulted by the teacher when she visited the school on Thursday to collect her clearance letter over alleged disrespect.

The altercation, it was gathered, started when the female corps member was accused of not greeting properly when she arrived there.

“One of the teachers attacked her and tore her NYSC white T-shirt in the process. She was joined by another teacher who further slapped and abused her,” a witness said of the incident.

The NYSC Public Relations Officer in the state, Morakinyo Oladipo, said they would seek redress over the attack, adding that the affected corps member has been posted out of the vicinity to calm the situation and help her overcome the trauma.

The state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, condemned the alleged assault.

In a statement by the ministry’s Press Secretary, Peter Amogbonjaye, the commissioner described the act as unacceptable, adding that government will not allow anything to truncate the existing peace in its academic institutions.

She said the ministry and the state Teaching Service Commission had paid an unscheduled visit to the school to investigate the case, adding that calm had been restored.

She appealed to the NYSC and all concerned to be calm and remain law-abiding, saying “The concerned teacher has been summoned and necessary disciplinary procedures will be taken accordingly.’’