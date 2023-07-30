Kwara: Pregnant apprentice absconds with 2-month-old baby

A two-month-old baby, Usman Idris, has been stolen from the mother during the graduation ceremony of a school in Ilọrin, Kwara State capital. Sources familiar…

A two-month-old baby, Usman Idris, has been stolen from the mother during the graduation ceremony of a school in Ilọrin, Kwara State capital.

Sources familiar with the development told our correspondent that the incident happened around 3pm on Saturday during the event held at the school premises at Deeper Life area, Sawmill, Ilọrin.

A parent, who also attended the ceremony, but pleaded anonymity, said, ‘the mother had wanted to go and urinate when the apprentice who is being called ‘Iya Ibeji’ because of her pregnancy, offered to hold the baby.

The mother of the missing child, Sekinah, popularly known as Iya Mujidat, confirmed the issue to our correspondent on Sunday.

She said the development has left the family devastated.

She described the suspect as a ‘tall fair complexion woman dressed in a purple Ankara with a black headscarf.

“She came to me about two weeks ago that she wanted to learn how to make snacks. I accepted her but I don’t know any of her family member or where she stays and don’t even have her number.”

‘We went to the graduation together and she offered to help me carry the baby when I accompanied the elder brother to collect his certificate who was graduating.

“That was the last we saw of her. We have reported the case at ‘A’ Division police station in Surulere, Ilọrin but yet to hear from them’, the mother added.

“She has made the recovery a real herculean task for us except by providence. How can you employ someone you don’t know just on trust without any background checks in the situation we found ourselves now.”

“Despite spending two weeks as an apprentice, she did not bother to know her place or even have her number, ” one of the officers said.

Calls to the police spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi (SP) were not answered at the filing of this report.

