Kwara postpones track and field trials over logistics

The grand finale of the track and field trials for secondary schools in Kwara State has been postponed to February next year.

The event, originally scheduled for this week, was rescheduled due to logistical challenges.

The decision was made during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday in Ilorin, chaired by the Director of Sports, Mallam Ibrahim Bako.

It was revealed that a new date would be determined in a subsequent meeting to ensure the success of the grand finale.

Local governments whose athletes were selected are expected to fully participate in the programme to guarantee a vibrant and successful event.

According to the organizing commission, the grand finale has been strategically rescheduled to serve as part of the trials for the upcoming National Sports Festival.