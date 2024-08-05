Kwara: Over 5,000 demolition victims seek compensation from NNPCL

Over 5,000 displaced victims of a demolition exercise carried out by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in Kwara State have appealed for compensation.…

City & Crime reports that the demolition was in March, 2018, along the Tanke Pipeline Road, Oke-Oyi, Ilorin.

During a press conference, the victims, led by their representative, Pastor Tope Ajetunmobi, said despite the resolution of the 8th House of Representatives in May, 2019, for the NNPCL to assess the value of the affected property and negotiate with them, the former had ignored it.

He said 976 structures estimated at over N160bn then were affected in the exercise.

He said NNPCL only honoured three out of the 17 invitations extended to both parties by the the 8th 9th and 10th House of Representatives over the issue.

He, therefore, appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene to ensure they were compensated.