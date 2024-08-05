✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News
SPONSOR AD

Kwara: Over 5,000 demolition victims seek compensation from NNPCL

Over 5,000 displaced victims of a demolition exercise carried out by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in Kwara State have appealed for compensation.…

NNPCL GCEO, Mele Kyari
    By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin

Over 5,000 displaced victims of a demolition exercise carried out by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in Kwara State have appealed for compensation.

City & Crime reports that the demolition was in March, 2018, along the Tanke Pipeline Road, Oke-Oyi, Ilorin.

During a press conference, the victims, led by their representative, Pastor Tope Ajetunmobi, said despite the resolution of the 8th House of Representatives in May, 2019, for the NNPCL to assess the value of the affected property and negotiate with them, the former had ignored it.

He said 976 structures estimated at over N160bn then were affected in the exercise.

He said NNPCL only honoured three out of the 17 invitations extended to both parties by the the 8th 9th and 10th House of Representatives over the issue.

He, therefore, appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene to ensure they were compensated.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories