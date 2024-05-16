✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Kwara: Olofa’s PA accused of slapping council boss

The Personal Assistant (PA) to the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye, one Moshood Mustapha, has been arraigned in a Kwara State High Court…

Kwara
The Personal Assistant (PA) to the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye, one Moshood Mustapha, has been arraigned in a Kwara State High Court over alleged assault on the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) Chairman of Offa LGA, Olatundun Olajare Thomas.

Mustapha was dragged to court by Mr Thomas through the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) before Justice Zikir Umar over attempted culpable homicide under Section 229 of the Penal Code and Section 3 (1) of the Kwara State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law.

According to the charge sheet, the defendant (Mustapha) slapped the TIC chairman at Olofa’s palace, inflicting physical injuries on him.

The defendant denied the allegations levelled against him and his counsel, Barrister Femi, applied for bail. The DPP, Barrister Muhammed Akande, represented the complainant.

In its ruling, the court admitted the defendant to bail of N2m with two sureties and adjourned the case to June 24, 2024.

 

