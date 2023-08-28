Kwara mourns slain soldier

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Sunday commiserated with the Nigerian Army and people of Eruku in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state over…

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Sunday commiserated with the Nigerian Army and people of Eruku in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state over the death of Major Segun Abiodun Oni.

Oni was killed on August 13, 2023 alongside other soldiers when he led troops on a military operation to stamp out banditry in parts of Niger State.

Similarly, the governor also celebrated Master Adesina Shalom Ololade, an indigene of the state who scored A’s (excellent) in all the nine subjects he attempted in the West African Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE).

AbdulRazaq disclosed this in two separate statements on the issues on Sunday.

The governor described the late Major Oni as a well-decorated and forthright army officer who has won several military medals for his excellence, discipline and hard work while he served the country.

For Master Ololade who also recorded an impressive 298 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), AbdulRazaq said “The outstanding results attest to the hard work, brilliance, focus and family support he brought to bear in his studies.”

