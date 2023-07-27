Kwara man electrocuted while fleeing from dog

A man, Engr. Mohammed Faworaja, who is said to be in his 30s died after he was chased by a dog while going to buy…

A man, Engr. Mohammed Faworaja, who is said to be in his 30s died after he was chased by a dog while going to buy sardine in Ilọrin, the Kwara State capital. Daily Trust gathered that the incident occurred around Asa Dam Warah/Osin area.

A blogger, Hashim Ibrahim Bolaji had initially tweeted about the incident with the handle @donimama4all over the weekend but later deleted the post within minutes.

In another tweet, he narrated that the deceased “got married in May 2023, died July 2023”.

Netizens in several condolences had mourned the deceased, calling for the persecution of the owner of the dog.

A source who craved anonymity said “The dog, a German shepherd, got loose, and chased the deceased who hit his chest on an electric pole. He died of internal bleeding and the sardine he went to buy was seen beside the pole.

“He’s a very friendly man and cannot be more than 33 years of age and was the breadwinner of the family. But the police have been involved in the matter.

“You need to hear the dad speak during one of the prayers organised for him, having retired and handling everything for him. The family is really devastated,” the source added.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi (SP) confirmed the incident.

According to him, “Yes, we heard about it. It’s true, the owner of the gate allegedly opened his gate and the dog came out and the guy saw the dog and started running but the dog chased him, and he fell down and somehow died. The owner of the dog was arrested and the matter is being investigated.”

