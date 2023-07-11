Kwara man charged with internet fraud, fake bank alert

A man, Lawal Samuel Olukayode, has been arraigned before a magistrates’ court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, for allegedly defrauding some people through a fake…

A man, Lawal Samuel Olukayode, has been arraigned before a magistrates’ court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, for allegedly defrauding some people through a fake website and fake bank alerts.

The accused was brought to court on a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and obtaining money under false pretense contrary to Sections 312 and 3(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act 2006.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), one of the victims, Abolaji Olasunkanmi Jamiu, of the Michael Imodu area, Ilorin, petitioned the Commissioner of Police over the matter.

The FIR indicated that the accused introduced himself to the complainant as the Director of Royal Cryptol 247 and deceived him to invest N2m in the company for a very robust interest.

The FIR reads in part: “Investigation revealed that you also designed a website purposely to defraud Agboola Adebayo, Olowo Salihu Abdullahi and Ben Peter, which amounted to N8m, including other victims who are yet to be identified.

“You also sent a fake bank credit alert to one of the victims named Ben Peter. Investigation also revealed that you are a habitual internet fraudster who specialises in defrauding innocent Nigerians of their huge money.”

The prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, urged the court to remand the suspect.

The Magistrate, A. A. Isah, ordered the remand of the accused and adjourned to July 19, 2023.

