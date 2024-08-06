Kwara: Man arraigned over theft of engine oil, 72 motorcycle tubes

A 35-year-old man resident in Baboko area of Ilorin, AbdulYekeen Babatunde, has been arraigned for allegedly stealing car engine oil and other related items worth…

A 35-year-old man resident in Baboko area of Ilorin, AbdulYekeen Babatunde, has been arraigned for allegedly stealing car engine oil and other related items worth over a million naira.

The suspect was arraigned for shop/housebreaking and theft contrary to sections 348, 353 and 287 of the penal code.

The complainants, Oluwayanju Rotimi of Irewolede area and Shuaib Aishat of Oja Iya Street, Ilorin, reported that the suspect broke into their shops at different times and carted away the items.

According to the police first information (FIR), some of the items include over 110 gallons of engine oil of various brands, 17 brake oil cans, 72 motorcycle tubes, 56 matex ATF, 200 black cello tapes, solar battery/panel, gas cylinder and cash among others valued at over N1.3 million.

The police told the court that some of the stolen items were recovered from the suspects.

The defence counsel, Barrister Toyin Onaolapo, prayed the court to grant his client bail

In his ruling, Magistrate Shade Lawal, granted the suspect bail and adjourned the case to August 11, 2024.