Kwara: LP candidate steps down, backs PDP’s Yaman

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Kwara State, Comrade Basambo Abubakar, has stepped down for his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Shuaib Abdullahi Yaman.

Briefing newsmen on Monday in Ilorin, Basambo said his decision was to form a stronger alliance with the PDP and wrest power from the APC administration.

The LP flag bearer said the APC administration had performed below expectation and could not deliver “greater Kwara of our dream”.

He called on his supporters across the board in all local governments and wards to cast their votes for Yaman, saying, “We have both decided to work together as a team to provide the true leadership needed to make Kwara a greater state.”

Reacting, the Kwara State Chairman of LP, Comrade Lanre Ajiboye, blasted Basambo over the move and described him as a traitor who was seeking to take advantage of the party.

In a telephone chat with our correspondent, Ajiboye said, “That guy is just a fool of himself, a traitor and an imposter who came to take advantage of the party. But we will respond appropriately. This is not the true state of what the party stands for. We cannot be in court and be adopting an opposition. We are not and will never work with the PDP.”