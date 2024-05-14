Kwara LG holds Maiden Business-Tech Summit

The TIC Chairman of Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State, Engr Tunde Fadipe, has launched the first Maiden edition of Isin Business-Tech Summit. The…

The TIC Chairman of Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State, Engr Tunde Fadipe, has launched the first Maiden edition of Isin Business-Tech Summit.

The event which took place at Owu Isin Secretariat, Isin Local Government Area, had in attendance hundreds of constituents with the purpose to revitalize businesses and empower entrepreneurs with modern technological and digital skills.

In his opening remarks, Engineer Fadipe encouraged participants to apply the knowledge and skills acquired during the summit to enhance their businesses pledging his continuous support to encourage his constituents to be more self reliant.

Resource persons at the summit, Mr. Sanni Alausa-Issa, and Mr Tunde Samuel Adeoti, discussed the significance of social media in enhancing business promotion and provided guidance on leveraging social media expertise for marketing purposes.

The benefits of registering businesses was also emphasized which include enhancing the business’s reputation with customers, increasing opportunities for obtaining financial backing for business expansion, accessing government and commercial bank loans, grants, foreign aid, and ensuring business continuity.

Expressing their gratitude, participants lauded the organizers for the innovative initiative acknowledging the timely and commendable nature of the intervention.

They suggested that the Business-Tech Summit be held regularly.

Furthermore, the summit featured the presentation of a Recognition Award to the Isin Local Government Area TIC Chairman by Maxwell David Taye, the founder of The Drive Leadership Network which was conferred in acknowledgment of the chairman’s leadership style and contributions to community development.