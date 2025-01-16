Kwara laments non-compliance in taxation

Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) on Wednesday lamented the non compliance by some residents on the payment of tax.

Executive chairman of the agency, Shade Omoniyi, disclosed this at a sensitisation workshop in Ilọrin.

The programme was themed: “Enhancing tax compliance through stakeholder sensitization and engagement”.

Omoniyi said, “Tax compliance had remained a significant hurdle to meeting revenue targets in the state”.

According to her, taxation is the lifeblood of any economy and it is through the faithful payment of taxes that the government can provide critical infrastructure, quality education, healthcare and other essential public services.

She said that the workshop was designed to address some of the pressing issues surrounding tax compliance and to provide practical insights for all stakeholders.

Addressing the challenge of non-compliance, she noted, requires deliberate strategies, collaboration and continuous stakeholder dialogue.

Omoniyi explained that the journey toward enhanced tax compliance is a collective one, adding that the agency is committed to creating an enabling environment where taxpayers feel supported and valued.

She appealed to businesses and individuals to ensure tax returns are filed within the time allowable by law and urged the declaration of all sources of income for appropriate assessment including payment of all tax dues on income.

The KWIRS boss said that the workshop became necessary as a result of identified continuous gaps in knowledge and the new tax reforms

In his presentation, titled, “Implications of non-compliance”, the HOD, Corporate Planning of the agency, Muhammed Audu, said that non-compliance causes risk to the government in the form of pressure, loss of revenue and increased debt.

Audu, who warned that there is “No longer hiding place for tax defaulters in Kwara state again”, said “We have your record. We have the power to ask banks for your bank statement but we respect you so much and that’s why we ask you to bring your bank statement.

“There’s punishment for tax defaulters or declaration of false statements. Please, always provide us with the true situation of your income to avoid punishment.

“We want to reduce the level of non-compliance, thus the need to discuss with taxpayers. We don’t want to be tyrannical, and that’s why you have been invited for discussion. So, we urge you to voluntarily be self compliant, or else you incur more expenses.

“Tax compliance is still low in Kwara State as some taxable adults and businesses still try to evade tax payment”, he submitted.

The programme was attended by representatives of private industries, small and medium business owners, professional bodies, ministries departments and agencies (MDAs), civil society organisations and individual taxpayers.