City News
Kwara herders’ community seeks action on kidnapping

The Speaker of the Kwara State chapter of the Fulani Youths Association of Nigeria, Mallam Muhammad Abdullahi, has called on the security agencies to rise…

    By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin

The Speaker of the Kwara State chapter of the Fulani Youths Association of Nigeria, Mallam Muhammad Abdullahi, has called on the security agencies to rise to the security challenges in the Southern part of the state.

Abdullahi, who is also the Special Assistant on Inter-Community Relations to the Governor, made the call at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ajase Ipo in Irepodun LGA.

While noting that the call became necessary due to the loss of lives in attacks in the area, he said, “The Fulani are very committed to peaceful co-existence across the state, and they are also complementing the efforts of the state government.”

Also speaking, the state’s Chairman of Gaan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), Alhaji Ali Mohammad Jouwuro, appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the Fulani community in order to prevent further attacks on its members.

He lamented the tag of criminality of the Fulani, saying there were bad eggs in every ethnic group.

The Kwara State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Idris Abubakar, proposed a high-level stakeholders’ meeting with all the traditional rulers, community leaders and groups in Kwara South.

Similarly, Ardo Adamu Manuga from Kwara South expressed concern over the alleged killing and arrest of innocent Fulani.

He charged all the heads of the communities to always work with security agencies to fish out culprits

 

