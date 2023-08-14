Kwara Governor reappoints 4 Commissioners

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has forwarded the names of 18 commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening. Speaker, Engr Yakubu Danlad-Salihu,…

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has forwarded the names of 18 commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening.

Speaker, Engr Yakubu Danlad-Salihu, disclosed this during Monday’s plenary while reading the message of the Governor.

Daily Trust observed that the list contained seven female nominees and four former commissioners who served with the governor during his first term among others.

The list is believed to be the first batch considering that there are 24 constituencies in the state.

The APC and opposition PDP clashed last week with counter accusations over the issue.

The house in a statement had said it had received the list from the Governor but adjourned plenary because of technical issue’ for their screening.

However, the PDP alleged that no list was sent to the lawmakers adding that the statement was a ‘deceit’ to cover up for the government over failure to meet the constitutional requirements.

But according to the speaker during Monday’s plenary, the nominees on the list include a former acting general manager of the state Social Investment Programme, AbdulQowiy Olododo from Ilorin East, Sheu Ndamusa (Edu), a former lawmaker of the 9th assembly, John Bello Olanrewaju (Moro), Usman Lade (Patigi) and Damilola Yusuf (Isin), the daughter of Alhaji Kamoru Yusuf and owner of Kam Steel Industries limited.

Others are Afolasade Justina (Ekiti), Segun Ogunshola (Ifelodun), Engr Abdulganiyu AbdulAzeez (Asa), Dr Amina Ahmed (Offa), Bola Olukoju (Irepodun), Audu Batta (Kaiama) and Hauwa Nuhu (Ilorin West)

Four ex commissioners who served in the first tenure of AbdulRazaq also made the list.

They include the immediate past Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Saadatu Modibbo-Kawu (Ilorin South), her counterpart in the ministry of Justice, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman (Ilorin West), Bosede Olaitan Buraimoh, who last served as Commissioner for Special Duties (Oyun) and former commissioner for Energy, Aliyu Sabi Kora from Baruten.

The lawmaker has scheduled the screening of the nominees for Wednesday.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...