Kwara governor mourns Erin Ile monarch

The Elerin of Erin Ile in Oyun LGA of Kwara State, Oba AbdulGaniyu Ajibola Olusokun II, has died after spending 42 years on the throne.

The traditional ruler reportedly died around 11am on Saturday in his palace due to an age-related illness.

A prince of Erin, Ilaisu Ibrahim, who spoke with our correspondent, said, “He received some visitors yesterday who are still in the palace and he ate breakfast on Saturday morning. He was not sick before, but due to his age, we believe his time has come.”

He further said the late elerin was buried around 8pm on Saturday in his personal residence in Erin Ile after the janazah.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Kwara State AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commiserated with the people of the community, describing the elerin’s death as “the end of a fine era”.