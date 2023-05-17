Kwara gov dissolves cabinet ahead of May 29

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has dissolved the state executive council. At a valedictory function held on Tuesday at the Government House, the governor…

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has dissolved the state executive council.

At a valedictory function held on Tuesday at the Government House, the governor thanked members for their contributions to the success of the administration in the last four years.

This came ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the governor for another term of office.

AbdulRazaq won his reelection at the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Speaking at the event, the governor said they were also instrumental to the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Aliyu Kora Sabi, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the governor and the people of the state for the opportunity given to them to serve.