✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News
SPONSOR AD

Kwara gets new FRSC commander

Mr Mufutau Irekeola has assumed duty as the Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). At a parade organised in his…

city
city
    By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin

Mr Mufutau Irekeola has assumed duty as the Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

At a parade organised in his honour, Irekeola urged the need for greater commitment and focus on the reduction of road traffic fatalities and injuries in Kwara State and its environs.

He called on the staff to shun all forms of corruption.

He said, “Useful ideas and suggestions from the public that can bring about a safer motoring environment in Kwara will be welcomed.”

Irekeola wished his predecessor, Stephen Dawulung, well and expressed readiness to leverage the existing synergy between the command and stakeholders towards delivering on the corps’ mandate.

Irekeola who holds a BSc in criminology and an MSc in transport study, was the sector commander in Delta State.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories