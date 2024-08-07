Kwara gets new FRSC commander

Mr Mufutau Irekeola has assumed duty as the Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). At a parade organised in his…

At a parade organised in his honour, Irekeola urged the need for greater commitment and focus on the reduction of road traffic fatalities and injuries in Kwara State and its environs.

He called on the staff to shun all forms of corruption.

He said, “Useful ideas and suggestions from the public that can bring about a safer motoring environment in Kwara will be welcomed.”

Irekeola wished his predecessor, Stephen Dawulung, well and expressed readiness to leverage the existing synergy between the command and stakeholders towards delivering on the corps’ mandate.

Irekeola who holds a BSc in criminology and an MSc in transport study, was the sector commander in Delta State.