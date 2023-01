A new Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Kehinde Dehinde Ilesanmi, on Friday assumed duty at the command in Kwara State with a charge to officers and…

A new Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Kehinde Dehinde Ilesanmi, on Friday assumed duty at the command in Kwara State with a charge to officers and stakeholders to sustain their level of discipline and improve in revenue collection.

Ilesanmi took over from DC Hussaini Jallo who had been in acting capacity.

Until his new appointment, Ilesanmi was the Controller, Nigeria Customs Service Board Headquarters, Abuja.