Kwara gets 1st female CP

A female Commissioner of Police (CP), Ebun Oluwarotimi Adelesi, has been appointed in Kwara State, first of such.

The history-making female cop whose appointment was announced at the weekend succeeded Paul Odama who was redeployed following his promotion to Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police.

CP Adelesi hails from Ogun State.

It was gathered, however, that this is not Adelesi’s first romance with the state’s police command.

Sources said she had served as Deputy Commissioner (DCP) – Administration, when the acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, was the Kwara CP.

It was in Kwara she was promoted to CP redeployed to Lagos State Command as CP General Investigation until her new appointment.

The command’s spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, disclosed this on Sunday.

