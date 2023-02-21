Kwara doctor killed 6 victims for organ harvesting — Police

The Kwara State Police Command has said a medical doctor, Abass Adio Adeyemi, who was arrested by the police in Edo State while trying to…

The Kwara State Police Command has said a medical doctor, Abass Adio Adeyemi, who was arrested by the police in Edo State while trying to sell the car of a female victims, is a syndicate of organ harvesting.

The Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, disclosed this to newsmen during the parade of the suspect in Ilorin Monday evening.

He said the suspect would be prosecuted in both Edo and Kwara states, adding that the police had unraveled the killing of another lady by the suspect inside a hotel in Kwara State.

“He has confessed to having been lured into organ harvesting by a yet-to-be-identified syndicate. He has also confessed to the killing of one Olanipekun Ifeoluwa Ibukun by hitting her with an object on the head and dumping the body at a bush in Alapa.

N1.6tr, $825bn corruption cases unresolved since 1999 – Report

3 arrested in kebbi over fake N17m notes

“He also confessed to have earlier sedated and caused the kidnap and killing of one Malam Abubakar and Nafisat Halidu, a female casual worker at General Hospital both in Kaiama and concealed her body in a trashcan, filled the trashcan with cement and kept inside a locked store in the hospital with the key in his posession.

“He also confessed to the killing of one unknown lady buried inside the same general hospital store. Both bodies were exhumed, recovered and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital Ilorin making six victims in all,” he added.

But Adeyemi while speaking with newsmen, denied all the allegations adding that most of his confessions were obtained by force.