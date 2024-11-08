Kwara Community Rejects Appointment Of Traditional Ruler

Indigenes of Jimba Oja community in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state have urged Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to investigate the processes that led to the appointment of their new traditional ruler.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Friday, Administrator-General of Jimba Oja Descendants Congress (JODC), Alhaji Olanrewaju Bakare, alongside other members of the community, rejected the selection of Oba Ismail Adebayo to the throne.

They said the action did not follow due process, adding that Barrister Fatai Agboola Ibrahim was the rightful choice selected by the kingmakers.

They called on Governor Abdulrazaq to rectify the appointment of the new king to forestall avoidable breakdown of law and order.

According to JODC, Adebayo contested as an independent candidate and was not nominated by the two ruling houses of Akaparo and Baale that selects candidates for the throne.

“The two ruling houses nominated candidates for the throne. Oba Ismail Adebayo was not selected by Baale ruling house, where he came from. He contested as an independent candidate, by forming his own selection committee and king makers that selected him to be king”, they noted.

The community accused the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mallam Abdullahi Bata, of allegedly misinforming the governor to choose Adebayo and threatened to approach the court over the matter.

“We wrote several letters to the commissioner and met him physically on the issue. He promised to intervene but didn’t. Alas! we just heard announcement of a new king for our community Jimba Oja

“We love peace and we don’t want to be violent. We believe truth needs no validation. We call on our listening governor to rectify the mistake.

“We believe strongly that the governor was not part of the conspiracy but was misinformed and deceived by some individuals in the system.

“The community stands with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq because he’s a credible person. By the principle of his past and present attitude, he stands for the truth and this provides an opportunity to expose those bad elements in the system”, he submitted.

Also speaking, the women leader of the community, Alhaja Memunat Ajao, pleaded with the governor on behalf of the community to listen to the people’s demands.

“We call on our governor to take time to look into the case because the new appointment is a product of connivance with some identified business owners in the area. We want the governor to investigate the matter. All those involved should come out and defend themselves. We don’t want violence, we want peace and that’s why we are towing this part”.

The Head of the kingmakers (Olori Afobaje), Alhaji Wahab Hassan, who is also the Eesa of Jimba Oja, said that the two ruling houses nominated one and three persons, respectively, for the throne, adding that the new king was only included among nominees by some influential people.

He said the new king was not the recommended choice of the kingmakers and the community.

Speaking with Daily Trust on Friday evening, Oba Ismail Adebayo, debunked the claims of the JODC.

According to him, “What they have said is untrue. I am the authentic and appointee to the throne and those people are only jesters representing their interest, not that of the community.

“They are the ones guilty of all the allegations. If they have any concrete thing against my appointment, they should go to court.”