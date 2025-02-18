Kwara ‘cleric’ sent to prison for killing final year student

The Kwara State magistrates’ court sitting in Ilorin, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of a 29-year-old self-acclaimed Islamic cleric, Abdulrahman Mohammed Bello, for the gruesome murder of a final year student, Lawal Hafsah Yetunde.

Yetunde, 24, a final year student at the Kwara State College of Education, was allegedly killed and her body dismembered by the suspect.

Abdulrahman was charged alongside four accomplices and others at large, with criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, armed robbery, and being in possession of human parts.

SPONSOR AD

Arraigned alongside with him are Ahmed Abulwasiu, Sulaiman Muhydeen, Jamiu Uthman and AbdulRahman Jamiu from Ilọrin and Malete.

According to the police First Information Report (FIR), Abdulrahman and the five other suspects belong to the same occult group and confessed to robbing and killing the lady for ritual purposes.

Prosecutor Matthew Ologbonsaye urged the court to remand the suspect.

The defendants have no counsel.

Magistrate Sanusi B. Mohamed could not take the plea of the defendant for lack of jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

He ordered their remand in Oke Kura old custodian centre and adjourned the case till March 6, 2025.