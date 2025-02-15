Kwara cleric ‘kills’ final year student met on Facebook

A self-acclaimed cleric, AbdulRahman Bello, has been arrested by the Kwara State Police Command for allegedly killing a student for ritual purposes.

The deceased, Lawal Hafsoh Yetunde, was said to be a final year student at the Kwara State College of Education, Ilọrin.

She reportedly went missing on February 10, 2025 after attending a naming ceremony.

It was gathered that while eating during the event, she received a call and left the programme only to be declared missing thereafter.

The suspect allegedly met her through Facebook, where he obtained her phone number through pretence and invited her over.

Worried by the development, her parents reported the case to the Oja Oba Police Station in Ilorin.

According to a source, the police requested her phone number and used it to track her last call which was traced to the suspect at Offa Garage although his family house is in Isalekoto.

“The suspect was arrested, but initially denied knowledge of the lady’s whereabouts. However, when the police searched his house, he confessed that the lady came around but died from an asthma attack.

“His dismembered body hidden in a bowl along with the tools used to carry out the act was later found in his house

“Other evidence found in the suspect’s house suggests this may not be his first time as a table in his room equipped with tools used to dismember bodies was also discovered,” the source added.

The suspect is said to be the son of a prominent cleric from Isalekoto who recently passed away.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, Police PRO, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi (SP), described it as ‘gruesome’.

“On 11/O2/2025 at about 18:00 hours, a case of missing person was reported at C Division Oja-Oba by her father, Mr Ibrahim A. Lawal.

“Immediately, the police detectives swung into action, tracked her number and arrested a suspect. The case was transferred yesterday (Friday) to the SCID for discreet investigations.

“Further updates will be communicated as investigations progresses.”