Kwara clears bushy areas, roads in metropolis

The Kwara State Government has commenced the clearing of bushes on roads and other areas across the metropolis to promote healthy living and clean environment.

Following the rains, many roads, streets and some other public and residential areas had been overgrown with grasses and weeds. The situation led to reduced visibility which could increase the risk of accidents, difficulty in maintaining road signs/markings and security issues. It also affected the aesthetics of the metropolis.

Some of the areas that have been cleaned so far are Adewole, Olorunsogo, Mandate and Mini Campus.

Speaking on the development, the spokesman of the Ministry of Environment, Kamaldeen Aliagan, said, “The exercise is a continuous one to give the metropolis a healthy ambience and improve security. This is going together with the ministry’s effect on refuse to make the state a better place to live in.”