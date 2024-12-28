Kwara Chief of Staff, Mahe, dies

The Chief of Staff to the Kwara State Government, Prince Abdulqadir Mahe, is dead.

He was said to be 73 years old.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq announced Mahe’s passing on Saturday.

He described the late CoS as a perfect gentleman, community leader, urbane public servant, and a statesman.

The governor commiserated with the Emir of Ilorin and the deceased family.

While asking for the understanding of everyone for the quintessential public servant, AbdulRazaq prayed Allah to accept his return, ease his accounts, admit him to al-jannah Firdaus, and uphold his family upon goodness.

Also, Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari expressed deep sadness over the demise of Mahe.

Sulu-Gambari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, said he received the news of the demise with rude shock and surprise.

The Emir described the deceased as a diligent administrator and committed Prince of the Alimi dynasty adding that “a colossal loss has befallen us in Ilorin Emirate.”

He, however, commiserated with the wife and children of the deceased and extended his sympathy to his friends and associates.