Kwara: Bricklayer arraigned for extorting students wearing army camouflage

A 29-year-old bricklayer, Ahmed Issa, has been arraigned for allegedly extorting students of the Kwara State University, Malete, Ilorin, for wearing army camouflage.

Issa was charged with a two-count charge of impersonation of a public servant and attempting to commit extortion contrary to Sections 95 and 232 of the Penal Code.

The First Information Report (FIR) read that soldiers from the Sobi Barracks, Ilorin, arrested the suspect dressed in army camouflage while on patrol around the university and handed him over to the police.

The FIR reads in part: “During investigation, Fasasi Raqeebah Ajoke and Olamide Blessing Akande, both students of the school, reported that the suspect attempted to extort them of N100,000 for wearing second hand (okrika) camouflage.

“He also parades himself as a member of the Nigerian Army, which he is not, thereby extorting innocent students of Kwara State.”

Gbenga Ayeni prosecuted the case on behalf of the police.

The Magistrate, Gbadeyan Kamson, granted the suspect bail and adjourned the case to October 31, 2023.

