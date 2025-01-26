Kwara begins probe of rice plantation flooding

Kwara State Government delegation on Sunday visited Shonga in Edu Local Government Area of the state to establish the causes of the unusual flooding that has submerged rice farmlands stretching thousands of hectares.

Led by the Deputy Chief of Staff Princess Bukola Babalola, the delegation also delivered relief materials worth millions of naira for the farmers in the affected community, Tada.

The delegation visited the Emir of Shonga Dr. Haliru Yahya Ndanusa and the victims at Tada.

Other members of the delegation were the Chairman House of Assembly Committee on Agriculture Saba Gideon; Honourable Commissioners for Agriculture, Water Resources, Environment, Youth; Special Adviser on Special Duties; SSA Security to the Governor; Chairman Edu Local Government Area Abdullahi Bello; Secretary Kwara State Emergency Management Agency; a director in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government; and General Manager of Kwara State Social Investment Programme.

DCOS Babalola assured the victims that the government would offer assistance to the farmers to cushion the effect of the flooding on their farms.

“We are here to see the damage done to the farms, especially the rice farms in Tada community. We have seen what happened and we are taking the message back to His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to see what can be done to remedy the situation — immediate and future remedies — and avert loss of lives and farmlands,” she told reporters on the sideline of the visit.

“Also, a lot of farmers are crying here that they need a lot of support. We have heard their complaints, and help is on the way.”

Babalola thanked residents of the community for their cooperation and understanding, saying the government cares for their well-being and would support them, including establishing the causes of the flooding.

Emir of Shonga Dr Halidu Yahya Ndanusa expressed sadness over the incident, saying the flooding could affect food security in the state.

He urged the state government to carry out thorough investigation to get the cause of the “unusual” flooding at this time.

“From here up to Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso, Niger Republic, and Mali, there was no rain. The Sahel is dry. How can there be a flood here? The source of this flood must be local,” he said.

“We have asked from Kainji Dam, and they said it wasn’t from them. But Jebba Dam could not deny it. In fact, they said they would soon close it. We spent several years attracting people to this place. We hope this will not happen again next year to avert food insecurity.

“His Excellency has spoken to me, and he took it very seriously. I didn’t expect this delegation again, given his interventions already. We are very grateful to him for his concern and for sending this powerful delegation.

“It is very important that we get to the roots of the matter. If it is true that Jebba Dam released water, what was the reason, and who authorised it?”

Muhammad Abdulkadir, a Tada community leader, disclosed that several farmlands were submerged due to the flooding.

“Our farmers here came from different states in the north. We have farmers from Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, and Niger State, and they have lost millions of naira worth of rice farms to this flooding,” he said.

“We definitely need government’s assistance. When there was no flooding, we realised over 3m metric tonnes of rice here annually.

“We thank the government for coming to our aid immediately. This should not end here. We want the government to find the permanent solution to perennial flooding in this axis. The permanent solution is to dredge the River Niger.”