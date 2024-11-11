Kwara bans commercial vehicles, okada, tricycles from Govt House road

The Kwara State government has announced the restriction of some categories of vehicles from plying the Ahmadu Bello Way in GRA Ilorin.

The restriction notice was issued weekend by the Ministry of Works and Transport, with a directive to the Kwara Road Traffic Management Agency, (KWARTMA) to commence enforcement immediately.

To this effect, erection of restriction signages at some designated spots from the Challenge Area through Ahmadu Bello Way, which links the seat of power, the state capital has commenced.

SPONSOR AD

According to a statement by the commissioner, Abdulquawiy Olododo, “Ahmadu Bello way is the road network that links the Government House, as such, the signage will be mounted along this axis to restrict access by motorcycles, tricycles, commercial vehicles and heavy-duty vehicles of certain categories.”

While informing members of the public on the readiness to enforce this government’s directive, the Ag. Chief Executive Officer, KWARTMA, Engr Bamidele Michael, affirmed that the move is to complement the existing “No parking signs, enhance safety and security”

He added that traders should desist from carrying out trading activities on the walkways, which were made for pedestrians, particularly in the Oja-oba, Gambari, Ita-Amodu, Agaka, Adifa, Gambari, Balogun Fulani, Emir’s Road, Post Office to Challenge, and Muritala Muhammed Way, among others.

Bamidele warned that driving against traffic (one-way) is on the rise and hence any driver found culpable will be sanctioned accordingly.