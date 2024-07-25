Kwara: Bandits invade prayer camp, target worshippers

Suspected bandits have invaded a prayer camp at Oluwalose community in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State. A yet-to-be identified Lagos based couple…

Suspected bandits have invaded a prayer camp at Oluwalose community in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State.

A yet-to-be identified Lagos based couple were allegedly injured during invasion of the camp at Solaty village along Okoolowo-Jebba expressway, Ilọrin, around 1:30 am on Wednesday.

Spokesperson of state police command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi (DSP), confirmed the incident on Thursday.

According to her, the kidnappers infiltrated the camp of Alfa Bukhari Jamiu Tunde and attempted to abduct guests who travelled down for prayers.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that nine heavily armed individuals, wielding AK-47 rifles and dane guns, had infiltrated the camp in an attempt to kidnap the guests.

“But thanks to the swift response and intervention of the patrol team and the vigilantes, the attempt was foiled.

“Unfortunately, a man and his wife who had journeyed from Lagos to attend the prayer sustained injuries inflicted by the kidnappers. The victims were rushed to the hospital and have been discharged after treatment”, she said.

Toun added that police patrol teams have been stationed in the area for continued monitoring to ensure the safety and security of the residents.

She said operatives have launched a search for the assailants, adding that investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“The Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, commends the bravery and prompt action of the patrol team and the VGN members.

“Their dedication and quick response undoubtedly prevented a potential tragic event. We urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station. The command remains committed to safeguarding the lives and properties of all residents”, she submitted.