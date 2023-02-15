Kwara APC suspends secretary

The Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Alhaji Mustapha Salman Isowo, has been suspended from the party over alleged anti-party activities…

Isowo was suspended by his Alanamu Central ward in Ilorin West LGA.

The suspension was contained in a letter to the state Chairman of the party, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, signed by 22 members of the ward’s executives, including its Chairman and Secretary, Alhaji Muyideen Ikolaba and Rafiu Onigbegi, respectively.

The letter reads in part: “The state secretary has refused to recognise the legally elected party executives in the ward. Instead, he created a parallel executive to disrupt the smooth activities of the party and organised factional meetings outside the party secretariat at Isale Aluko.

“The now suspended state secretary of the party formed the habit of using his position to divert the monthly allowance meant for the ward and other palliative items from the governor and other party candidates without recourse to the elected ward chairman and other exco members.”

Reacting, Alhaji Isowo dismissed the allegations as “false”, saying they were common in politics.

The state party Chairman, Prince Fagbemi, while speaking with Daily Trust on the development, described it as a family affair which would be surmounted.