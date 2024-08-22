Kwankwaso’s nephew remains in custody as he fails to meet bail condition

Musa Garba Kwankwaso, nephew of the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has spent seven hours in the custody of the State Public…

Musa Garba Kwankwaso, nephew of the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has spent seven hours in the custody of the State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC), following his failure to meet bail condition.

The anti-graft agency is grilling Kwankwaso, who is the Managing Director of Novomed pharmaceuticals, over an alleged multi-million naira drug supply contract scam.

Daily Trust reports that the PCACC had scheduled a meeting on Thursday with him.

The letter, signed by CSP Salisu Saleh, the commission’s head of operations on behalf of the chairman, stated that “the commission is investigating an alleged violation of Section 31 and 33 of the Public Procurement Law and Financial Management Law concerning contracts awarded by the Ministry for Local Governments in Kano State to your company (Novomed Pharmaceuticals) for the supply of drugs to 44 local government councils.”

The investigation is based on a N440 million drug contract.

The anti-graft agency has secured a post-no-debit order on the account of Novomed Pharmaceuticals, blocking over N160 million while moving to recover the remaining sum.

An insider in the commission confided in Daily Trust on Thursday evening that the grilling process started around 11am and concluded around 5:30pm, but he had remained in custody over the bail condition.

“The process concluded around 5:30pm, but he has been in custody over the bail condition. I Learnt his lawyers are strenuously working to perfect it to ensure he doesn’t have to sleep there,” the source said on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak officially.