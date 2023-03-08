‘Kwankwaso’s Defection, Ayu’s refusal to resign contributed to Atiku’s defeat’

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Murtala Adamu Kimba, has blamed the defeat of the party in the last Presidential election on the…

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Murtala Adamu Kimba, has blamed the defeat of the party in the last Presidential election on the internal crisis within the party.

Addressing select Journalists in Abuja, Kimba said the losses incurred during the ward congresses and primaries of the party where some of the stakeholders were sidelined because of interest of party leaders also contributed to the defeat.

He said the defeat of PDP was foretold when persons like Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Peter Obi left the party and even the G-5 Governors started their agitation and the leadership of the party failed to bring them back on board.

He said: “When the party zoned the position of the Deputy National Chairman North to Kano, Katsina and Jigawa, the Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal wanted to put his own person because of his ambition to be president and get the ticket of the party.

“The problem of who will be in charge led to the crisis and the former Kano Governor left. During the presidential Primaries he also stepped down for the eventual winner Atiku Abubakar and some of the aspirants including Governor Wike was not happy a development that led to the formation of G-5 Governors.

Presidential poll: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi assemble legal teams

Presidency: Atiku paid for ignoring G-5’s warning – Wike

“Governor Wike held the PDP together since 2015, up to the party presidential primaries, after the primaries many taught he would be given the Vice Presidential slot, but he was not given, now they can see the situation.

“After the primaries also the party failed to put its house in order, when the G-5 Governors said it is not right for you to take the National Chairman and Presidential candidate, you now added the DG Campaign to the North, it is not good at all.”

He accused some party leaders close to Atiku Abubakar as the ones that fuelled the crisis, saying” I can tell you that it is some forces that are around Atiku Abubakar that are doing what they want and telling him that he would win no matter what. Some of them have no political value in their states and this election has humbled them. PDP was unable to win in Yobe, Niger and Jigawa where some of these Atiku allies came from.

“These were the people that told the presidential candidate that he can win without the G5 Governors, Peter Obi and Kwankwaso but you can see what has happened now.” He said.