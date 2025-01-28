Kwankwaso’s aide joins Gov Yusuf’s media team

Ibrahim Adam, a Special Assistant to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has been appointed into the media team of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to serve as Special Adviser on Information.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Ibrahim Adam, a 32-year-old graduate in Political Science from Bayero University, Kano, is one of the vibrant social media influencers who have strategically promoted the achievements of the present administration.

He previously served as Personal Assistant to Abba Kabir Yusuf during his tenure as the gubernatorial candidate of Kano State between 2020 and 2022.

Subsequently, Ibrahim was appointed as Special Assistant to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NNPP Presidential candidate, a position he held until his recent appointment as Special Adviser to the Governor on Information.

The governor congratulated the appointee and urged him to demonstrate teamwork, dedication, and commitment to service by providing strategic information about the policies and programmes of the present administration.