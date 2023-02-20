Kwankwaso to APC govs: Your loot now completely useless

Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of New Nigerian People Party (NNPP), has knocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over naira redesign policy, saying their loot has become useless.

Reacting to the development, Kwankwaso said he was shocked that APC governors could act in that manner.

“In each state, you have branches of banks and in some states, you have even the national headquarters of those banks. On one hand, we thought they (governors) would take all the billions from government houses and so on.

“But we realised these same governors were abusing their leaders, insulting them; I was shocked. I never thought some of them could abuse Buhari to that level.

“On another hand, I was surprised that facts were coming out and we began to wonder what was wrong with them. Maybe EFCC was right that some governors are keeping billions of naira in their compounds across the country.

“Now the policy has made that looted money completely useless; I think that is why they are angry. So we are so happy with the federal government on that; the money they have collected is completely zero; it has expired.

“And I think all agencies should keep their eyes on that, and I want to assure you that our party is going to assist the federal government, especially on election day. Please tell all members of NNPP to join EFCC, to join the police and other security agencies that wherever they see attempts to buy votes, please stop them,” Kwankwaso said.

Meanwhile a Diaspora-based Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Yoruba Global Council, has endorsed the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Also, the Chairman Council of Ulama, Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, has endorsed the candidature of Senator Ahmad Bola Tinubu.

The spokesman of the Yoruba Global Council, Professor Lere Amusan, and General Secretary, Prince Segun Akanni, stated that it has become imperative for Yoruba sons and daughters to rally round Tinubu for victory at the poll given the wrong speculations and misconceptions being expressed in certain quarters about his personality.

Sheikh Jingir, who made his endorsement known on Sunday at the closing of the JIBWIS’s 30th National Annual Seminar, held at Science Secondary School Zaria road, Jos said: “The executive committee of JIBWIS, have met and I asked members to make their choices amongst was the Presidential candidates.