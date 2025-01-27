Kwankwaso slams Kano Police over ‘false’ terror alert

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has called on the Nigeria Police Force to uphold professionalism and avoid partisanship in the discharge of its duties, particularly in the state.

His remarks followed concerns raised over a ‘terror alert’ issued by the Kano State Police Command on the eve of the Tijjaniyya Sufi Order’s annual Maulud celebration at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Kwankwaso congratulated the Tijjaniyya Sufi Order for the successful completion of the monumental event on his X handle and extended his felicitations to His Royal Highness, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, for their roles in organising the event.

However, he expressed dismay at the police alert, which he noted not only jeopardized the event’s success but also caused unnecessary fear among Kano residents and attendees from other parts of Nigeria and abroad.

“This conduct by the police, which has already been marked as a willing partner of the Federal Government in its habitual interference in Kano State’s affairs, further erodes its credibility,” Kwankwaso stated.

He warned that issuing a false terror alert sets a dangerous precedent, as it could lead to public complacency during genuine threats in the future.

“Issuing a threat alert of this magnitude, which later turns out to be false sets a dangerous precedent. I am afraid that it will lead to people to be complacent in the event of a genuine threat in the future.

“Due to the international nature of the event, the conduct of the police leadership in Kano also leaves a bad impression of the Nigeria Police Force globally,” he added.

Kwankwaso urged the police in Kano to prioritise professionalism and steer clear of partisanship, emphasizing the importance of maintaining integrity.

He further called on the Federal Government to refrain from meddling in matters that fall under the jurisdiction of Kano State and its people.

“The Federal Government must avoid dragging itself into situations that only complicate governance in Kano State,” he said.

The Tijjaniyya Maulud celebration remains one of the most significant events for the Sufi order, drawing participants from around the world.