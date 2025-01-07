Kwankwaso, Shekarau, Ganduje’s rivalry stunting Kano’s growth – Sule Garo

Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections, Murtala Sule Garo, has said the feud among former governors of Kano is affecting the progress of the state.

He said these already established political figures must set aside their differences and work together for the betterment of the state.

Speaking in a viral video, Garo emphasized the critical role unity among leaders can play in accelerating the state’s development.

He said, “It is disheartening to see states like Zamfara, less developed than Kano where former governors set aside their differences to attend events and contribute to the state’s progress. Here in Kano, former governors rarely come together to discuss and address issues affecting our state.

“I am appealing to our former governors to collaborate and work closely for the singular goal of moving Kano forward. The collective effort of our leaders is essential to achieving the development our people deserve.

“If they truly have the interest of Kano State at heart, I urge them to unite. Development cannot happen in isolation. Political leaders must demonstrate their commitment to the growth of our state by working hand in hand, regardless of political differences. Unity is the foundation for lasting progress, and this should be their priority.”

Garo commended the members of the House of Assembly Forum for their unity and stressed the importance of preserving it.

“I urge politicians to desist from actions that could disrupt the strong bond among the Assembly members. Instead, we should learn from their example. If such unity continues, I have no doubt that Kano will experience unprecedented progress,” he stated.