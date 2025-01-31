Kwankwaso planning to return to APC because of Gov Yusuf’s 2nd term – Party Chieftain

- Edo varsity cancels final-year exams over wild celebrations
Dungurawa criticized the APC’s governance, calling its policies “difficult and useless,” particularly concerning taxation, subsidy removal, insecurity, and economic hardship.
“How can an NNPP member join the APC? For what purpose? To waste his time or deceive his people? The APC has failed in governance. Even one of their former governors, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, admitted that the party lacks talented people who understand governance,” he argued.
He further dismissed suggestions that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the founder of NNPP, would return to the APC, stating that such a move would be against the principles that led to the party’s creation.
“How can you ask an experienced civil engineer, a respected leader, to return to the APC? Kwankwaso built the NNPP, without him, the party wouldn’t exist. Anyone claiming NNPP members are defecting is simply lying,” he declared.
