Kwankwaso not your mate in politics, NNPP tells Ganduje

The national leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has asked the new National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi…

The national leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has asked the new National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to leave its presidential candidate in the February 25, poll, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, alone.

Recall that Ganduje a few days ago asked Kwankwaso to return to the APC now that he (Ganduje) was the national chairman.

Ganduje was deputy governor when Kwankwaso was the Governor of Kano State. Their feud deepened when Ganduje later became governor and barred Kwankwaso from entering Kano.

Addressing newsmen yesterday after their National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja, the NNPP National Chairman, Abba Kawu Ali, said he was surprised that the APC could settle for a man like Ganduje despite his “various controversies”.

He said there was no basis to compare Ganduje with Kwankwaso because the latter was miles ahead and better than the new APC helmsman.

Ali said, “The party performed very well in the 2023 general elections given the fact that from its formation to the elections proper was less than one year. Apart from winning seats in both the national and state assemblies, the party also won the governorship election in Kano State.”

Similarly, NNPP’s National Auditor, Ladipo Johnson, said Kwankwaso was far ahead of Ganduje in politics, and cautioned him against such comments.

Johnson said the meeting was part of efforts to build the party so that it would make a significant impact on the lives of Nigerians.

He added that, “NWC will be ready to take hard and strong decisions to protect the party and that means that anyone that steps out of order would be whipped in or be shown the exit door.

“Going forward the party will be dwelling on social issues that will benefit the people of Nigeria. The party is united and as a family.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...