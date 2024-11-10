Kwankwaso likens Trump’s victory to how he staged comeback in Kano

A former Governor of Kano State and candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has compared Donald Trump’s victory in the recently concluded US presidential election to how he staged comeback in Kano to serve his second term as governor in 2011.

Kwankwaso made the comparison in a tweet congratulating Donald Trump on his election victory.

He described the comeback as a remarkable achievement that would be remembered for many years in the future, likening it to his experience in 2011 when he contested and won governorship election in Kano state after having lost the election eight years earlier.

He said, “I have extended my congratulations to President-Elect Donald Trump and his team, on his victory in the recent United States presidential election.

“Indeed, such a historic political comeback is a remarkable achievement that will be studied and remembered for years to come.

“This victory reminds me of my own experience in 2011 when I also staged a political comeback and won the governorship election in Kano state, having lost the election eight years earlier while serving as governor. Such a return requires immense commitment, dedication, hard work, resilience, and exceptional love and support from your people.”

Kwankwaso further commended the outgoing US administration led by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (the Democratic party presidential candidate) for conducting “free, fair, and peaceful election, and for promising a smooth transition, accepting and acknowledging the victory of the opposition, the Republican party.”

He added, “As we celebrate with the American people for enjoying a robust democracy and strong democratic institutions, I appeal to the US government to support efforts to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions in Nigeria. This would help ensure that the will of the citizens expressed at the ballot box remains the determining factor for the emergence of political leaders in our beloved country, Nigeria. – RMK”